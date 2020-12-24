COVID LATEST60 More Maryland Dies From Virus As Total Cases Surpass 260K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, cold death, cold-related death, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fifth person has died due to the cold this season, the Maryland Department of Health reported.

The latest death was a man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Howard County. He was suspected or presumed to be homeless, according to a weekly health department report.

The previous cold-related deaths this season all happened in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. They include:

  • A man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Baltimore City
  • A man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Baltimore City
  • A woman aged 65 or older in Baltimore City
  • A woman aged 65 or older in Baltimore County

Three of the victims this season were suspected or presumed to be homeless.

Last year, 50 cold-related deaths were reported in the state.

There are more resources on how to help stay safe in cold weather. Click here for where to find them.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply