BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fifth person has died due to the cold this season, the Maryland Department of Health reported.
The latest death was a man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Howard County. He was suspected or presumed to be homeless, according to a weekly health department report.
The previous cold-related deaths this season all happened in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. They include:
- A man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Baltimore City
- A man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Baltimore City
- A woman aged 65 or older in Baltimore City
- A woman aged 65 or older in Baltimore County
Three of the victims this season were suspected or presumed to be homeless.
Last year, 50 cold-related deaths were reported in the state.
