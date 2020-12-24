GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County made early morning drug arrests two days in a row this week, the county’s police department said Thursday.
Just after 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrested 20-year-old David Lee Avery, Jr., of Baltimore, outside a Shell gas station on Hospital Drive in Glen Burnie. Police said they got a call about a suspicious person in the area.
When officers searched Avery, they reportedly found 30 vials and 10 capsules of suspected heroin.
The next morning, officers found a group of people who appeared to be intoxicated in the parking lot of the Orchard Market in Severn. When they talked to the group, the officers found open alcohol containers, which led them to search a nearby vehicle.
Inside that vehicle, the department said officers found a Ruger .22 caliber long rifle pistol and a cigarette laced with suspected PCP.
Two people, Tiffany Renee McMullen, 30, of Annapolis, and Corey Maurice Tabb, 27, of Randallstown, were arrested.