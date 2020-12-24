Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Brandon Fleming.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Woodland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 for a report of a person not breathing.
When they arrived, they found Fleming unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner’s office discovered a small stab wound in the victim’s upper back and ruled his death a homicide.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.