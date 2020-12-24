COVID LATEST60 More Maryland Dies From Virus As Total Cases Surpass 260K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Stabbing, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Brandon Fleming.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Woodland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 for a report of a person not breathing.

When they arrived, they found Fleming unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office discovered a small stab wound in the victim’s upper back and ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply