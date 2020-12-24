BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Work to remove debris and secure a partially collapsed roof at the Baltimore Gas & Electric building in downtown Baltimore will continue Thursday after an explosion Wednesday injured at least 21 people.

BGE says a high-rise crane will be deployed to Baltimore later this week to remove the scaffolding. For now, the damaged scaffolding is tightly secured to the building at 2 Center Plaza and the area is cornered off by Baltimore Police.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Additional options for safe removed are also being evaluated.

It was just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when an explosion could be heard and felt downtown near West Lexington and Fayette streets.

Eyewitnesses say when they looked up they saw debris flying and smoke.

An explosion rocked the high-rise, shaking scaffolding on the side of the building holding two window washers who were later rescued by the Baltimore Fire Department. Twenty three construction contractors were rescued from the building and 21 were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Since then, 12 of the contractors were treated and released overnight. The injured contractors remain at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues into the cause of the event and to assess the damage. BGE said Wednesday the blast was not gas-related.

Most of the building was empty Wednesday due to the pandemic and the holidays, but there was ongoing construction on the building’s air handling and boiler system.

The building has been inspected and is structurally sound, with repairs now taking place to secure the damage to the building roof and open windows from potential weather impacts.