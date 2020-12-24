Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Dec. 24, 2020 as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day.
Fauci celebrated his 80th birthday on Christmas Eve.
“We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” Bowser tweeted.
Happy Dr. Fauci Day, DC.
We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe pic.twitter.com/lv4RutMXNB
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 24, 2020