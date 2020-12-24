Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie family may be displaced after a fire broke out in their home on Thursday morning.
Anne Arundel Fire spokesman Capt. Russ Davis said firefighters responded to a single-family home in the unit block of Marley Neck Road around 11:41 a.m.
The fire was burning on the exterior of the one-story home.
Davis said the fire was under control in 10 minutes and no one was injured.
