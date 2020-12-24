BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flash flood watch will take effect Thursday for most of Maryland as Santa and his reindeer prepare to visit for Christmas Eve.

The watch will go into effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday for the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charlies, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s. Baltimore City is also a part of the watch.

What To Expect

Computer models are showing rain arriving by Thursday afternoon. The strongest part of a cold front will push through Thursday evening accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain.

Rain amounts of 1.5-2″ could lead to some localized flooding, especially in areas where snowpack is still present.

The strongest part of the system will arrive between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., and a bona fide squall line may even develop along the front.

Winds could gust anywhere from 50-60 miles per hour inland and up to 70 miles per hour down the ocean!

Wind advisories will take effect Thursday afternoon until Friday morning for the Eastern Shore and at 6 p.m. Thursday until Friday morning for portions of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Harford and St. Mary’s counties as well as Baltimore City.

Now is the time to secure those Christmas decorations, otherwise they might be missing or in your neighbor’s yard by Christmas morning.

Models were indicating earlier in the week that a coating of snow would be possible on the back side of a strong cold front; however, this system is mainly going to be a rainmaker for central Maryland.

It looks like the best chance for a “White Christmas” will be in the mountains of far western Maryland. Heavy snow can be expected in portions of western Maryland throughout the holiday.

Temperatures Tumble

Temperatures will be near 60 on Thursday but will drop into the low 30s for the weekend.

Significantly colder air arrives behind the cold front, and temperatures are expected to tumble on Christmas Day. The forecast high is 40; however, we will likely fall into the low- to mid-30s by Christmas afternoon.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.