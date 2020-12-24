Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men suffered gunshot wounds in Baltimore on Christmas Eve, city police said.
Police officers were called to a hospital in the city for reports of walk-in shooting victims.
When they arrived, they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the hand and a gunshot wound to the buttock, police said.
It’s not clear if the victims were together when they were shot or where the shooting took place.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.