BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted and robbed an elderly man at a Baltimore gas station earlier this month.
The robbery happened at a gas station in the 1900 block of Belair Road on December 10. The man, who is in his 80s, was buying cigarettes at the gas station. When he pulled out his money, the suspect assaulted and robbed him, police said.
The suspect got away with $120. The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact police or Metro Crime Stoppers.