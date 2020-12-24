BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Several” members of the Baltimore Police Department’s aviation unit have tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Thursday.
Police did not say how many members of the team, which is responsible for the Foxtrot police helicopter, received positive tests. The department did say a number of others are quarantining pending test results.
The helicopter was down Thursday due to the weather, a spokesperson said. It is expected to take to the skies again on Friday or Saturday.
