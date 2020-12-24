Comments
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The Grinch who stole Christmas is paying for his crimes in western Maryland so families across the state can enjoy the holiday without worry.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said it has “taken care of” the Christmastime curmudgeon, posting a photo on Facebook of the Dr. Seuss character in the back seat of a squad car.
READ MORE: Santa Visits Baltimore County On Special Lawnmower Ahead Of Christmas Eve
The Grinch had been spotted elsewhere in Maryland leading up to the holidays; neighbors in one part of Baltimore County shared photos with WJZ showing him in an old convertible chasing after Santa Claus, who was riding a tricked-out lawnmower and handing out candy canes.