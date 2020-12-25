BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two women were injured and a man killed in two separate shootings early Christmas morning in West Baltimore.
Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting overnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:37 a.m. Friday in the unit block of South Carey Street.
There they found two women, ages 30 and 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 33-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in critical but stable condition, while the 30-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.
Officers later responded to the 1600 block of Presstman Street for a shooting around 6:17 a.m.
There, police found an unidentified man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.