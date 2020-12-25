Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Four people and a dog were rescued early Christmas morning during severe weather.
Anne Arundel County Fire Capt. Russ Davies confirmed that a group of three people and a dog were rescued from a vehicle that got stuck on a flooded road in the 8300 block of Brock Bridge Road in Laurel around 4:29 a.m.
Ten minutes later another person was rescued from a flooded road near Furnace Avenue and River Road in Linthicum Heights.
Flooding was reported in parts of the state as severe storms rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.
