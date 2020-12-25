BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 1-year-old boy died from fentanyl poisoning in Baltimore earlier this month, an autopsy report found.
City police officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of N. Mount Street in West Baltimore on Dec. 14 after a call about a baby that was found unresponsive.
When they arrived, they found the infant, Tyler Burgess, wasn’t breathing. Officers tried to render aid and called for medics to took the child to an area hospital. But, the baby was pronounced dead.
The child’s remains were taken to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy. On Dec. 23, the medical examiner ruled Tyler’s death was a homicide and that he died from fentanyl poisoning.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.