BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crane is set to arrive Saturday morning to remove the scaffolding that still hangs from the side of the BGE building in downtown Baltimore days after an explosion inside the building sent nearly two dozen people to the hospital.
The blast happened just before 8:30 Wednesday morning. While the building was mostly empty due to the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic, construction crews were working on the air handling and boiler system.
First responders rescued 23 people from the building, 21 of whom were taken to hospitals. Nine people were critically injured.
As of Thursday, 12 had been released.
The blast is believed to have been caused by the construction work on the air handling and boiler system and was not gas-related, BGE said.
The crane will go up Saturday morning, and crews plan to remove the scaffolding in the afternoon. The process will involve lifting and removing it from the building before setting it down in the plaza below, BGE said.
Crews will remove the crane on Sunday.
Roads in the area remain closed, and impacts are expected through the weekend. The city said Fayette Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.