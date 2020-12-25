BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were injured and another was killed in three separate Christmas morning shootings in Baltimore.

Police are investigating a double shooting overnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 12:37 a.m. Friday in the unit block of South Carey Street.

There they found two women, ages 30 and 33, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 33-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is in critical but stable condition, while the 30-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2477.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

Officers later responded to the 1600 block of Presstman Street for a shooting around 6:17 a.m.

There, police found an unidentified man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

In northwest Baltimore, officers were on patrol in the area of the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue around 10:36 a.m. when they heard gunshots. They then found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said he was walking in the area when a man got out of a silver Kia and shot him.

Anyone with information should call police in the northwest district at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Friday morning’s homicide brings the number of murders in the city to 331, seven shy of the same time in 2019. Last year saw a per-capita record 348 homicides.

Non-fatal shootings are down from the same point in 2019. Police said they have recorded 715 non-fatal shootings so far in 2020, down from 760 at the same time last year.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.