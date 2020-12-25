COVID LATEST31 Deaths, 2.4K New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland On Christmas Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland on Christmas Day, according to the state’s health department.

A total of 2,432 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday afternoon and 31 more Marylanders had died from the virus.

Hospitalizations are down by 39 at 1,721 with 424 people in the ICU.

The statewide positivity rate went down ever so slightly to 7.11%.

A total of 263,160 covid-19 cases have been reported in the state over the span of the pandemic and 5,493 have died.

More than 5.5 million covid-19 tests were administered since March and more than 42,000 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.

Nearly 17,000 Marylanders have been vaccinated against the virus.

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,248 (151)
Anne Arundel 22,981 (334) 13*
Baltimore City 30,440 (666) 21*
Baltimore County 37,098 (870) 29*
Calvert 2,105 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,260 (10)
Carroll 4,865 (159) 4*
Cecil 3,361 (68) 2*
Charles 5,768 (116) 1*
Dorchester 1,301 (18)
Frederick 10,473 (167) 8*
Garrett 1,392 (41)
Harford 8,112 (140) 4*
Howard 10,719 (170) 6*
Kent 681 (25) 2*
Montgomery 43,918 (1,049) 43*
Prince George’s 52,363 (1,034) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,531 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,064 (83)
Somerset 1,655 (20)
Talbot 1,071 (7)
Washington 7,342 (134) 2*
Wicomico 4,408 (74)
Worcester 2,004 (43) 1*
Data not available (44) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 11,793 (1)
10-19 23,753 (4)
20-29 48,920 (27) 1*
30-39 46,453 (61) 6*
40-49 40,890 (166) 4*
50-59 39,365 (427) 20*
60-69 26,275 (850) 17*
70-79 15,157 (1,386) 30*
80+ 10,554 (2,569) 88*
Data not available (2)
Female 138,240 (2,668) 81*
Male 124,920 (2,825) 85*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 76,780 (2,048) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,426 (182) 7*
White (NH) 84,277 (2,615) 83*
Hispanic 46,352 (543) 14*
Other (NH) 12,086 (57)
Data not available 38,239 (48) 2*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

