ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland on Christmas Day, according to the state’s health department.
A total of 2,432 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday afternoon and 31 more Marylanders had died from the virus.
Hospitalizations are down by 39 at 1,721 with 424 people in the ICU.
The statewide positivity rate went down ever so slightly to 7.11%.
A total of 263,160 covid-19 cases have been reported in the state over the span of the pandemic and 5,493 have died.
More than 5.5 million covid-19 tests were administered since March and more than 42,000 tests were taken in the last 24 hours.
Nearly 17,000 Marylanders have been vaccinated against the virus.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,248
|(151)
|Anne Arundel
|22,981
|(334)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|30,440
|(666)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|37,098
|(870)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,105
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,260
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,865
|(159)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,361
|(68)
|2*
|Charles
|5,768
|(116)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,301
|(18)
|Frederick
|10,473
|(167)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,392
|(41)
|Harford
|8,112
|(140)
|4*
|Howard
|10,719
|(170)
|6*
|Kent
|681
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|43,918
|(1,049)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|52,363
|(1,034)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,531
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,064
|(83)
|Somerset
|1,655
|(20)
|Talbot
|1,071
|(7)
|Washington
|7,342
|(134)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,408
|(74)
|Worcester
|2,004
|(43)
|1*
|Data not available
|(44)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|11,793
|(1)
|10-19
|23,753
|(4)
|20-29
|48,920
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|46,453
|(61)
|6*
|40-49
|40,890
|(166)
|4*
|50-59
|39,365
|(427)
|20*
|60-69
|26,275
|(850)
|17*
|70-79
|15,157
|(1,386)
|30*
|80+
|10,554
|(2,569)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|138,240
|(2,668)
|81*
|Male
|124,920
|(2,825)
|85*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|76,780
|(2,048)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,426
|(182)
|7*
|White (NH)
|84,277
|(2,615)
|83*
|Hispanic
|46,352
|(543)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,086
|(57)
|Data not available
|38,239
|(48)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.