BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For some families, going to the movies is a Christmas tradition. While the COVID-19 pandemic has led some movie studios to put new releases in theaters and online, some movie fans feel it’s important to see the films on the big screen.

“Every year, we make it a point to go out to the movies as a family and see the latest movies that come out,” movie fan Brian Lichter said. “… If the movies weren’t open, it wouldn’t be Christmas.”

This year’s big Christmas Day release “Wonder Woman 1984.” The film, shot partially in Washington, D.C., was released simultaneously in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Those who went to the theater said watching the movie at home wasn’t going to cut it.

“It’s the big screen, it’s the way you watch a movie that’s this epic,” Mary Steiner said.

The Lichter family opted to watch the Christmas classic “Gremlins,” reserving the entire theater to do so.

“(we) get the popcorn, the whole theater experience. Yeah, I could’ve got Gremlins for $5 at Target or something but it was worth watching,” he said.

For some, it was the first time they’ve been to the movies since the pandemic began.

Some showtimes at Cinemark in Towson even showed up as sold out.

“A lot of the seats were already taken, so I had to come here to get some good spots,” Jamie Cordero said.