BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hopefully Santa Claus left a blanket and mittens under the tree because Maryland is in for a cold Christmas night.
Temperatures were in the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday evening, 25 or more degrees colder than the same time on Christmas Eve. Wind chills made it feel like the teens across the region and even colder in far western Maryland.
Baltimore will bottom out at 22 overnight, but thanks to the wind chill it may feel as cold as between 8 and 13 degrees.
#mdwx Good evening Everyone! Skies are pretty clear, but occasionally a little batch of flurries will move by. A little effect for Christmas night. Temps down to 22°, wind chills about 13°. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/LElVgE4nGX
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) December 26, 2020
That chilly air led the city to issue a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Friday night into Saturday.
Some snow showers will push through Friday night, and in their wake things will be calm.
A push of warm air, meanwhile, will make its way across the country on Saturday. Baltimore will reach the mid-30s on Saturday and 45 on Sunday.
