OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — While the Baltimore area didn’t see a white Christmas this year, parts of Maryland did see some light snow, including Ocean City.

Video from a viewer showed some light flurries falling on the Ocean City Boardwalk near 15th Street Friday night.

While pretty to look at, there wasn’t enough accumulation to consider it a white Christmas, which is defined as one inch or more on the ground.

#mdwx Good evening Everyone! Skies are pretty clear, but occasionally a little batch of flurries will move by. A little effect for Christmas night. Temps down to 22°, wind chills about 13°. Stay warm! pic.twitter.com/LElVgE4nGX — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) December 26, 2020

Still, it was enough for the Ocean City Police Department, which shared a photo of the fresh flakes on Facebook.

“First snow of the season,” the department wrote.

Parts of the Baltimore area also saw a few flakes fly, but not enough to technically count as a white Christmas.

Marylanders hoping to find a bit more snow need to head to the opposite part of the state. In Garrett County in far western Maryland, there’s a little more on the ground.

The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce posted a photo showing some fresh snow on the ground Friday morning.

Garrett and Allegany counties are the only counties in the state with significant snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

White Christmases on the Eastern Shore are not common; the National Weather Service gives the region a less than 10% chance of seeing one based on 30 years of climate data. The Baltimore region fares slightly better for snow-lovers, with a chance of a white Christmas sitting at between 10% and 25%, depending on the area.

