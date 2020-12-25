COVID LATEST31 Deaths, 2.4K New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Maryland On Christmas Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several members of the Baltimore Police Department’s aviation unit have tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Thursday.

Police did not say how many members of the team, which is responsible for the Foxtrot police helicopter, received positive tests. The department did say a number of others are quarantining pending test results.

The helicopter was down Thursday due to the weather, a spokesperson said. It is expected to take to the skies again on Friday or Saturday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

This story was originally posted on Dec. 24, 2020. 

