BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are coming off an easy 40-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, their focus shifts to the New York Giants in the second to last game of the regular season.

Baltimore, who is still on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, didn’t get much help last week in terms of their postseason hopes.

Each of the teams in front of them in the playoff race, the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, all won.

The good news is that the Ravens have the easiest remaining games left of any of those teams. They face the Giants at home this week before finishing the year with a trip to Cincinnati on January 3.

Here are some things to note for the Ravens matchup with Big Blue.

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Giants 📰: https://t.co/yQ0gHTi1iH pic.twitter.com/Xi6jmKp2x6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 26, 2020

Lamar Jackson Is Heating Up At The Right Time:

Jackson has recorded at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in three-straight games. The Ravens are 9-0 when Jackson rushes for and throws a touchdown during his career.

The star quarterback has also rushed for at least one touchdown in 15 of his 35 regular season starts. The Ravens are 14-1 in those games.

This year, the Giants have given up 3,425 yards through the air and 1,425 on the ground. Their defense ranks 12th overall.

Rushing Attack Is On A Roll:

The Ravens have averaged 134.6 rushing yards in the month of December, ranking as the best such mark in NFL history.

In their last 14 December games, since 2018, the Ravens have averaged an NFL-high 206.5 rushing yards-per-game.

Currently, Baltimore is first in the NFL in rushing with 2,418 yards.

Scoring Streak:

The Ravens have scored in their last 300 games. That streak began in 2002.

Only the New Orleans Saints rank better, scoring in their last 302 games.

Injury Report:

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants due to injury, while other key contributors on both sides of the football are listed as questionable.

Click here for a complete look at the Ravens’ injury report.

—

The Ravens host the Giants at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. Stay with WJZ for pregame and postgame coverage.