BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face and neck in northeast Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called just before 9 p.m. to the 4200 block of Nicholas Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and neck.
Medics took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.