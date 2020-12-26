ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer was injured after a suspect in a stolen vehicle crashed into a patrol car early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.
Officers from the White Marsh precinct responded around midnight to the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway after a patrol car was struck by a stolen 2007 Lincoln Town Car, police said.
During their investigation, police learned the officer was inside of his marked patrol car working DUI enforcement when the suspect lost control of the Lincoln and struck the patrol car on the driver’s side.
The officer was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injures and has since been released.
The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital. She is expected to survive her injures.
The identity of the suspect has yet to be released pending formal charges.