BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — One person is dead after a fire occurred in a row home in Mondawmin on Saturday morning, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.
Baltimore City Firefighters arrived at the 2300 block of North Pulaski Street to find smoke showing from a two story row home. A fire was located on the first floor.
🔥DWELLING FIRE🔥
2300 blk N Pulaski St 21217#Mondawmin@JamesTorrenceJD#BCFDE52 arrived with smoke showing from a 2 story row home. #BMORESBravest
📷@CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/0FEIR2r3gv
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 26, 2020
Once firefighters extinguished the flames, they located a person who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baltimore City fire investigators have been called to the scene to investigate the fire’s cause and origin.
This story is developing.