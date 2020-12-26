BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants due to injury, while other key contributors on both sides of the football are listed as questionable.
Smith will miss the matchup due to an injury to the ribs and shoulder, according to the Ravens.
Other key pieces to the team’s defense could also be missing.
Defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive back Anthony Levine, cornerback Marcus Peters, linebacker Kristian Welch and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee are listed as questionable due to injury.
Game status vs. Giants: pic.twitter.com/j3RHz15YZn
Two important pieces of the Ravens’ offense could also be missing, wide receivers Dez Bryant and Marquise Brown.
Bryant and Brown are both listed as questionable. Bryant is dealing with a thigh injury, while Brown is dealing with a knee injury.
Fullback Patrick Ricard and offensive linemen Matt Skura and Tyre Phillips are also listed as questionable.
The Ravens take on the Giants in what is a critical game down the stretch. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.