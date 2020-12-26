COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases Reported, 21 More Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Shannon Dorrell Marshall, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to almost 14 years in federal prison for two counts of distribution of controlled substances, specifically fentanyl analogues and heroin.

Shannon Dorrell Marshall also admitted that a victim died as a result of his drug distribution.

According to his guilty plea, on May 11, 2017, Harford County Sheriff’s Office detectives went to a home in Abingdon where a victim had been reported dead. An autopsy determined that the victim died of 4-Fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl and carfentanil intoxication.

Detectives seized the victim’s phone and recovered messages from the victim arranging to purchase drugs from an individual known as “Cake,” and learned that Marshall was the source of the drugs sold to the victim. Further review of the phone revealed that the victim had been purchasing gel caps of heroin from “Cake” since October 2016.

On June 21, 2017, Harford County Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at Marshall’s residence and seized a bag containing 2.8 grams of cocaine. Marshall was arrested and agreed to waive his rights and speak to detectives, subsequently admitting to selling drugs to the overdose victim, as well as to the individual on June 15, 2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff

