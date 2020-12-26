COVID LATESTOver 2.2K New Cases Reported, 21 More Deaths
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers narrowly defeated Coppin State 78-73 on Saturday.

Charles Thompson and Juwan Gray added 12 points apiece for the Tigers.

Solomon Uyaelunmo and Demetrius Mims chipped in 10 points each. Thompson had 11 rebounds, while Gray posted nine rebounds. Uyaelunmo had seven rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (1-8), who have now lost four straight games. Kenan Sarvan added 16 points. Kyle Cardaci had 14 points.

Towson (1-4) snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak.

