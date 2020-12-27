TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire leaves two residents displaced in Towson on Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.
Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County firefighters responded to calls of an apartment fire in the 1100 block of Donington Circle.
The fire was a two alarm fire that damaged the apartment building.
2 residents were displaced after a 2 alarm fire damaged an apartment building in the 1100 blk of Donington Cir. #Towson. Fire crews responded to calls of an apartment just before 330 am Sunday. Red Cross assisted the residents and the cause of the fire is under investigation. ^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 27, 2020
Due to damage from the fire, two residents were displaced.
Red Cross is assisting the residents and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!