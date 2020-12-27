COVID LATESTOver 1.7K New Cases Reported, 31 More Deaths
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire leaves two residents displaced in Towson on Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

Just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County firefighters responded to calls of an apartment fire in the 1100 block of Donington Circle.

The fire was a two alarm fire that damaged the apartment building.

Due to damage from the fire, two residents were displaced.

Red Cross is assisting the residents and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

