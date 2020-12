Ocean City, Maryland Gets Dusting Of Snow On Christmas NightWhile the Baltimore area didn't see a white Christmas this year, parts of Maryland did see some light snow, including Ocean City.

10 Stories That Made Us Smile, Brought Us Together In 2020Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Maryland, there were numerous stories of hope, survival and love this year. Here are ten that brought Marylanders together.

2,100 Bags Packed For Baltimore's Families In Need As A Part Of Week-Long Mitzvah DayThe Jewish Volunteer Connection is helping out the community this Christmas eve during its annual Mitzvah event by assembling care packages for those in need.

WATCH: Baltimore Police Officer Saves Choking 6-Month-Old GirlA Baltimore police officer in the right place at the right time saved a choking six-month-old girl earlier this month, and the whole thing was captured on his body-worn camera.

Maryland Zoo's Zoo Lights Event Raises 800 Toys For Kids At Sinai Children's HospitalThe Maryland Zoo helped put smiles on the faces of kids at Sinai's Samuelson Children's Hospital Wednesday, dropping off hundreds of toys from visitors at the zoo's Zoo Lights event.

Santa Visits Baltimore County On Special Lawnmower Ahead Of Christmas EveSanta Claus is getting ready to make his trip around the world Thursday night, but before he zips across the globe with presents for good boys and girls everywhere, he's been spotted making the rounds in Baltimore County.