ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland-based company has shifted their business to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Pivoting from making exhibits for trade shows to quarantine rooms for covid patients, Agam is helping anyway they can in the fight against the coronavirus.

When the pandemic hit, Agam Group Ltd., an Elkridge-based company the traditionally makes custom displays for trade shows, events and retail spaces found a new market.

“When COVID hit, our industry was hit very hard because people couldn’t travel and they couldn’t gather in large group settings,” Adam Beckett, the CEO of Agam Group Ltd., said. “So we immediately shifted.”

That shift was into the world of COVID-related products.

“First, we provided temporary hospitals that were apart of that initial need for the country,” Beckett said. “Since then, we’ve produced tens of thousand of hygiene barriers and we’ve also produced temporarily quarantine rooms for k-12 schools.”

With the approval of the first two vaccines they saw another avenue to help.

“When we first started to hear the plans of distribution, what we weren’t hearing is how were the logistics going to be handled on site, where people were actually getting vaccinated and we thought well this is what we do we provide, we manufacture temporary structures,” Beckett added.

These structures are can be quickly set up, cleaned, sanitized and can be scaled to however big or small the operation needs.

“And this really followed suit with what we’ve been doing for the past 8 months in trying to combat covid,” he added.

Just one company doing whatever they can to help fight this pandemic.

“What a great way to finish this out but helping, by assisting, in a small way but and important way buy helping vaccinate the country,” Beckett said.

Agam is currently working with a number of companies that will be administering the vaccine to so they’re ready for when the general population can start getting the vaccine.

