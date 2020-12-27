LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Laurel on Saturday night, according to Howard County Police.
Around 5:34 p.m., officers were called to Washington Boulevard just north of Maier Road for a report of a vehicle that struck a woman and then left the scene.
The woman, identified as 58 year-old Mary Yin Hiong Chee of College Park, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead overnight.
Later that evening, the driver of the vehicle called police and was located at a nearby hotel along with the vehicle, a 2004 Volkswagen Passat.
Through preliminary investigation, police believe the woman was walking along the side of the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard when she was struck.
The investigation is currently ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.