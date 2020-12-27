BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens were fined by the NFL for COVID-19 violations, according to a report.
NFL’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday morning, sources told him the team was fined $250,000. They were not docked a draft pick.
The #Ravens were fined $250K by the NFL for their COVID-19 violations that led to an outbreak, sources say.
The team was fined for their role in an outbreak within their team that lead to their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed several times.
The fine was the same given to the New England Patriots, but less than the Tennessee Titans who were fined $350,000.
Team President Dick Cass said there were four strains of COVID-19 that plagued the team leading to several starters being placed on the reserve list and a positive test for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
