COVID LATESTOver 1.7K New Cases Reported, 31 More Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMNFL Football
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:J.K. Dobbins, Local TV, Rookie, running back. Baltimore Ravens, Talkers, touchdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — J.K. Dobbins is having a strong rookie season becoming an asset for the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson this season.

The rookie running back has made a touchdown for five straight games.

On Sunday, Dobbins made a touchdown in the first quarter.

He also now has the Ravens’ second-longest streak with a rushing touchdown.

Comments

Leave a Reply