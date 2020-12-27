BALTIMORE (WJZ) — J.K. Dobbins is having a strong rookie season becoming an asset for the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson this season.
The rookie running back has made a touchdown for five straight games.
5-straight games with a touchdown for @Jkdobbins22 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iTw6qNze4m
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2020
On Sunday, Dobbins made a touchdown in the first quarter.
JK ALL DAY ❗️❗️
Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/IMLdgtjw4T
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 27, 2020
He also now has the Ravens’ second-longest streak with a rushing touchdown.
J.K. Dobbins now has Ravens' second-longest streak with a rushing TD.
Consecutive games with Rush TD
Willis McGahee (2007): 7
J.K. Dobbins (2020): 5
Willis McGahee (2008-09): 5
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 27, 2020