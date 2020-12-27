BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — All but two of those hospitalized with injuries after an explosion occurred in Baltimore City have been released home, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.

The general contractor of the construction crew working at the BGE building on Wednesday confirmed with BGE that all but two of those hospitalized with injuries have now been released from the hospital and are home.

“We continue to keep those two contractors still in the hospital in our thoughts and prayers and look forward to the speedy recovery of everyone injured,” BGE said.

The blast happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. While the building was mostly empty due to the holidays and the COVID-19 pandemic, construction crews were working on the air handling and boiler system.

First responders rescued 23 people from the building, 21 of whom were taken to hospitals. Nine people were critically injured.

The blast is believed to have been caused by the construction work on the air handling and boiler system and was not gas-related, BGE said.

On Saturday, a high rise crane removed the window maintenance scaffolding platforms that were damaged in the explosion.

Roads in the area were closed as a result of the work. The city said Fayette Street was closed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The crane has been disassembled and the area streets are returned to normal traffic patterns.

“We appreciate the skill and dedication of the first responders and public safety team of the Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Fire Department and Baltimore Office of Emergency Management,” BGE said.

Work is now underway to repair the damaged roof and windows, remove any remaining debris, and clean up the water damage from the fire suppression and rainstorm.

The building is still largely evacuated and operations are now shifted to remote work.

The specific cause of the incident is still being investigated.