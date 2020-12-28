COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Are Up Again As 1.9K New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were displaced following a fire at a home near Annapolis over the weekend, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

The fire happened just before midnight late Saturday in the 1400 block of Sharps Point Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the chimney and fire in the walls around the chimney on the second floor and attic.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire Department

More than 40 firefighters put out the flames in around an hour.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, the fire department said. It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused.

The American Red Cross is helping two people who were displaced. No one was hurt, officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply