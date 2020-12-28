Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were displaced following a fire at a home near Annapolis over the weekend, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire happened just before midnight late Saturday in the 1400 block of Sharps Point Road. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke in the chimney and fire in the walls around the chimney on the second floor and attic.
More than 40 firefighters put out the flames in around an hour.
The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, the fire department said. It’s unclear how much damage the fire caused.
The American Red Cross is helping two people who were displaced. No one was hurt, officials said.