By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue and found evidence of a shooting at a nearby BP gas station.

A short time later, officers got a call of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

