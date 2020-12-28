BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The COVID-19 positivity rate is declining in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott said, calling the decrease encouraging.

Baltimore has reported more than 30,000 cases and recorded 674 deaths as of Monday, according to state data. Over the past four weeks 363 people were hospitalized, Scott said, noting ICUs are at 85% capacity and hospitals are at 82% capacity for acute care.

“While we’re seeing the spread of covid slow in some ways, we are know we’re not out of the woods,” he said. “Parents, grandparents, neighbors, friends and family continue to contract and died from this deadly virus. And we know there are people out there with COVID-19, who aren’t showing any symptoms, that are putting people that they know and love and others at risk.”

Up to 50% of people who transmit COVID-19 don’t show any symptoms, city health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.

“This is not the week to throw away months worth of COVID-19 harm reduction guidance,” Dzirasa said.

More than 1,900 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state Monday and 28 more Marylanders died.

“With New Year’s Eve coming up, it is imperative that we continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep our community safe and so that we can start fresh and 2021,” Scott said.

“However you decide to bring in the new year, please wear a mask practice physical distancing and limit your gatherings to those in your household and be reminded that gatherings are limited to 10 people,” the mayor continued. “Now is not the time to throw a big party or celebration. We have to find new ways to celebrate and mark this occasion of a new year. And I know that we all are looking forward to putting 2020 in our review, but we have to do it in a safe way.”

