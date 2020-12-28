COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Are Up Again As 1.9K New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other city officials will give an update on the coronavirus at 2 p.m. Monday.

Baltimore has reported more than 30,000 cases and recorded 674 deaths as of Monday, according to state data.

More than 1,900 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state Monday and 28 more Marylanders died.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

