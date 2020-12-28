BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A civilian employee who worked for the Baltimore Police Department for 24 years has died due to complications from COVID-19, city officials said Monday.
Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Katiza Melette’s death in an email Monday evening, calling her “a beloved civilian employee.”
She served “with dedication and distinction, and served as a model public servant throughout her career,” they said.
“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of Ms. Melette, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time,” Scott said. “This loss demonstrates that all of us continue to be vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that we continue to be diligent and vigilant in following public health guidelines that are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.