COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Are Up Again As 1.9K New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus deaths, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, hospitalizations, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations increased for the second day in a row in Maryland as the state reported more than 1,900 new cases and 28 new deaths Monday.

According to the state’s health department, 1,985 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,183.

Hospitalizations also increased by 46 patients, making the total 1,738. Of those hospitalized, 423 are in the ICU.

The statewide coronavirus positivity rate remained steady at 7.42%.

A total of 5,573 Marylanders have died from the virus since March.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

More than 38,900 tests were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5.61 million.

A total of 20,812 have been vaccinated in Maryland.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 5,276 (152)
Anne Arundel 23,634 (339) 13*
Baltimore City 30,989 (674) 21*
Baltimore County 37,799 (880) 29*
Calvert 2,164 (44) 1*
Caroline 1,281 (10)
Carroll 4,970 (161) 4*
Cecil 3,470 (69) 2*
Charles 5,892 (118) 1*
Dorchester 1,323 (19)
Frederick 10,788 (174) 8*
Garrett 1,421 (43) 1*
Harford 8,323 (147) 4*
Howard 10,898 (170) 6*
Kent 713 (25) 2*
Montgomery 45,050 (1,061) 43*
Prince George’s 53,338 (1,042) 27*
Queen Anne’s 1,576 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 3,144 (84)
Somerset 1,697 (20)
Talbot 1,121 (7)
Washington 7,730 (136) 2*
Wicomico 4,515 (75)
Worcester 2,071 (45) 1*
Data not available (52) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 12,135 (1)
10-19 24,325 (4) 1*
20-29 49,926 (27) 1*
30-39 47,404 (61) 6*
40-49 41,784 (167) 4*
50-59 40,342 (434) 20*
60-69 26,937 (865) 17*
70-79 15,521 (1,416) 30*
80+ 10,809 (2,596) 88*
Data not available (2)
Female 141,347 (2,701) 81*
Male 127,836 (2,872) 86*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 78,325 (2,071) 60*
Asian (NH) 5,588 (183) 7*
White (NH) 86,664 (2,655) 84*
Hispanic 47,107 (550) 14*
Other (NH) 12,364 (58)
Data not available 39,135 (56) 2*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply