ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations increased for the second day in a row in Maryland as the state reported more than 1,900 new cases and 28 new deaths Monday.
According to the state’s health department, 1,985 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,183.
Hospitalizations also increased by 46 patients, making the total 1,738. Of those hospitalized, 423 are in the ICU.
The statewide coronavirus positivity rate remained steady at 7.42%.
A total of 5,573 Marylanders have died from the virus since March.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
More than 38,900 tests were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 5.61 million.
A total of 20,812 have been vaccinated in Maryland.
Today, @MDHealthDept reports 269,183 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Maryland.
The statewide positivity rate is now 7.42%
Maryland has 5,573 deaths, 2,502,325 negative tests and 9,300 patients have been released from isolation.https://t.co/9LEHaSDimJ pic.twitter.com/ygrrfkRycp
— Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) December 28, 2020
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|5,276
|(152)
|Anne Arundel
|23,634
|(339)
|13*
|Baltimore City
|30,989
|(674)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|37,799
|(880)
|29*
|Calvert
|2,164
|(44)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,281
|(10)
|Carroll
|4,970
|(161)
|4*
|Cecil
|3,470
|(69)
|2*
|Charles
|5,892
|(118)
|1*
|Dorchester
|1,323
|(19)
|Frederick
|10,788
|(174)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,421
|(43)
|1*
|Harford
|8,323
|(147)
|4*
|Howard
|10,898
|(170)
|6*
|Kent
|713
|(25)
|2*
|Montgomery
|45,050
|(1,061)
|43*
|Prince George’s
|53,338
|(1,042)
|27*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,576
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|3,144
|(84)
|Somerset
|1,697
|(20)
|Talbot
|1,121
|(7)
|Washington
|7,730
|(136)
|2*
|Wicomico
|4,515
|(75)
|Worcester
|2,071
|(45)
|1*
|Data not available
|(52)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|12,135
|(1)
|10-19
|24,325
|(4)
|1*
|20-29
|49,926
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|47,404
|(61)
|6*
|40-49
|41,784
|(167)
|4*
|50-59
|40,342
|(434)
|20*
|60-69
|26,937
|(865)
|17*
|70-79
|15,521
|(1,416)
|30*
|80+
|10,809
|(2,596)
|88*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|141,347
|(2,701)
|81*
|Male
|127,836
|(2,872)
|86*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|78,325
|(2,071)
|60*
|Asian (NH)
|5,588
|(183)
|7*
|White (NH)
|86,664
|(2,655)
|84*
|Hispanic
|47,107
|(550)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|12,364
|(58)
|Data not available
|39,135
|(56)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.