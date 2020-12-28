BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With New Year’s Eve around the corner and most residents staying closer to home, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison wanted to remind residents that fireworks and shooting guns into the air are illegal in the city.
“We want to admonish everybody that fireworks are illegal in the city of Baltimore, all fireworks,” said Harrison, including sparklers.
He said there will be a “robust deployment strategy” and officers will be on the lookout for people violating the law.
“Secondly, shooting firearms in the air is not only illegal, it is extremely dangerous,” added Harrison. “Bullets come down with the same velocity as they do when they go off. It can harm and kill people so absolutely do not do it.”
The city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have been canceled this year, but WJZ will host a virtual celebration on Dec. 31 starting at 11 p.m.