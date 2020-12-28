COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Are Up Again As 1.9K New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, DC, DC news, Giant Food, Local TV, Talkers, Virginia, Virginia news

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Beginning next year, shoppers at Giant Food stores will notice a number of changes the company said will highlight products from minority-owned businesses.

The grocery store chain announced this month it will start putting shelf labels in all of its stores that let shoppers know which products come from women, Black, Asian-Indian, Hispanic, LGBT, Asian-Pacific and veteran-owned companies.

In total, more than 3,100 products will get the labels when they roll out next month, the company said.

In addition, the labels will also be featured online and in the store’s app.

CBS Baltimore Staff

