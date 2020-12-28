BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Home Depot is recalling a ceiling fan it sells online for an injury hazard.
The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fans are being recalled because “the blades can detach from the fan while in use, posing an injury hazard to consumers.”
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 182,000 unit were recalled on Dec. 23, 2020 after there were 47 reports of the blades detaching while the fan was on.
King of Fans is recalling the fans with the following UPC:
|
Ceiling Fan Finish
|
UPC #
|
Matte White
|
082392519186
|
Matte Black
|
082392519193
|
Black
|
082392599195
|
Polished Nickel
|
082392599188
King of Fans toll-free at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by e-mail at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, online at www.kingoffans.com/MaraRecall.htm for more information.