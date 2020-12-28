Comments
LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Landover man died from his injuries a day after he was shot in Lanham, the Prince George’s County Police Department said Monday.
Police officers found Isaiah Stanley with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Finns Lane. First responders rushed him to a hospital where he died a day later, police said.
Police are still trying to determine a motive and have not identified a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).