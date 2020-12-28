ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have identified and charged a woman who crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car early Saturday.
Jumana Abdel-Hamid Alhamarneh, 33, was charged in Baltimore County as a fugitive and is being held on a no bail status. A warrant was issued by the Pennsylvania State Police vehicle theft.
Police learned that Alhamarneh was staying with someone in Pennsylvania before she allegedly stole their Lincoln Town Car Friday night.
Officer Injured After Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Patrol Car, Baltimore County Police Say
Officers from the White Marsh precinct responded around midnight to the 8400 block of Pulaski Highway after a patrol car was struck by a the stolen car.
During their investigation, police learned the officer was inside of his marked patrol car working DUI enforcement when the suspect lost control of the Lincoln and struck the patrol car on the driver’s side.
The officer was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injures and has since been released.