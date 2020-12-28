COVID IN MD:Hospitalizations Are Up Again As 1.9K New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Body Found, Crime, Fire, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s body was found inside a burning West Baltimore home Saturday.

Baltimore Police say officers reported to a home in the 2300 block of North Pulaski Street for a report of a fire around 7:23 a.m.

Once there, officers were informed by city firefighters that the body of a man was found inside the home. The man was dead and had trauma to his body.

1 Person Dead In Mondawmin Rowhome Fire, Officials Say

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where it was ruled a homicide.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home Saturday morning. When they arrived they found smoke showing and a fire burning on the first floor. After it was extinguished, they found a body inside.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply