BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man’s body was found inside a burning West Baltimore home Saturday.
Baltimore Police say officers reported to a home in the 2300 block of North Pulaski Street for a report of a fire around 7:23 a.m.
Once there, officers were informed by city firefighters that the body of a man was found inside the home. The man was dead and had trauma to his body.
The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office where it was ruled a homicide.
Firefighters were called to the two-story home Saturday morning. When they arrived they found smoke showing and a fire burning on the first floor. After it was extinguished, they found a body inside.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.