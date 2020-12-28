BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 2020 regular NFL season is nearing its end, and the Baltimore Ravens have yet to secure a spot in the playoffs. As the final weekend approaches, the Ravens control their own destiny when it comes to clinching a wildcard spot in the playoffs in Week 17.
The Ravens took down the New York Giants 27-13 on Sunday in their fourth consecutive win. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Ravens, who started strong before battling a COVID-19 outbreak that left star players on the sidelines and led the NFL to fine the team $250,000.
There are still multiple ways Lamar Jackson and crew can return to the playoffs this year, and it all hinges on next weekend when the Ravens (10-5) take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Will the team repeat its dominant 27-3 win over Cincinnati from Week 5? It remains to be seen.
Here’s a breakdown of the scenarios in which the Ravens could end up in the post-season:
- Ravens beat Bengals
- Cleveland Browns (10-5) lose
- Indianapolis Colts (10-5) lose
- Ravens tie and Miami Dolphins (10-5) lose
- Ravens tie and Titans (10-5) lose
- Ravens tie and Browns tie
- Ravens tie and Colts tie
Three teams, the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, have clinched playoff spots.
The Ravens play the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. in Cincinnati. Watch the game on WJZ.