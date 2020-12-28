BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Walters Art Museum is helping area kids learn about art from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum said it has given out another round of free art kits, which have two art lesson plans and coloring sheets, among other items, for kids between the ages of 6 and 11 at a number of library branches and art-related groups in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
Over the summer, the museum gave out 2,000 art kits at 18 locations across Baltimore City and Baltimore County to help kids learn about and create art.
The museum said it plans to expand the program in the spring.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.